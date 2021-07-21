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Atheism Is Madness: So, don't Believe in Hell or a Afterlife? Better Watch This [19.07.2021]
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111 views • July 21, 2021
Pinned by Atheism Is Madness - 17 hours ago (edited):
Jesus is plausible and I don't know what to do with that. It's too terrifying if you truly believe. I don't know what happens if you believe. By believing the narrative the objective might actually touch.
He is at the crossroads of belief. Pray for this man.
Supertramp Dreamer 1974
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=supertramp+dreamer&;t=h_&ia=web
347 views Jul 19, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EbnO6nq8qjs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbnO6nq8qjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
Jesus is plausible and I don't know what to do with that. It's too terrifying if you truly believe. I don't know what happens if you believe. By believing the narrative the objective might actually touch.
He is at the crossroads of belief. Pray for this man.
Supertramp Dreamer 1974
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=supertramp+dreamer&;t=h_&ia=web
347 views Jul 19, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EbnO6nq8qjs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbnO6nq8qjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
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