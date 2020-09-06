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Celeste Solum - "DARPA Deployment Of Hydrogel Mark Of The Beast" - News Update 3/4/20
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Celeste Solum - "DARPA Deployment Of Hydrogel Mark Of The Beast" - News Update 3/4/20
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Its maker, Profusa - https://profusa.com/
String of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
The announcement comes as the United States grappling with COVID-19 - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
Legacy of DARPA investment in neurotechnology - http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/...
An article in our 60th anniversary magazine - https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/s...
Electrical Prescriptions (ElectRx) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/electri...
Work Begins to Support Self-Healing of Body and Mind
ElectRx Has the Nerve to Envision Revolutionary Therapies for Self-Healing - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neural-...
Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Bridging the Bio-Electronic Divide - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Neuro Function, Activity, Structure and Technology (Neuro-FAST) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neuro-f...
Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain’s Neural Orchestra & Begin to Decode the Score - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Advanced CLARITY Method Offers Faster, Better Views of Entire Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-ge...
The N3 program aims to develop a safe, portable neural interface system capable of reading from and writing to multiple points in the brain at once.
Six Paths to the Nonsurgical Future of Brain-Machine Interfaces - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Nonsurgical Neural Interfaces Could Significantly Expand Use of Neurotechnology - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Minimally Invasive “Stentrode” Shows Potential as Neural Interface for Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Atom-width Graphene Sensors Could Provide Unprecedented Insights into Brain Structure and Function - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
New Nerve and Muscle Interfaces Aid Wounded Warrior Amputees - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory (RAM) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
Progress in Quest to Develop a Human Memory Prosthesis - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Targeted Electrical Stimulation of the Brain Shows Promise as a Memory Aid - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory Program Poised to Launch - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory – Replay (RAM Replay) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
DARPA Aims to Accelerate Memory Function for Skill Learning - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
DARPA has awarded funding to six organizations to support the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, first announced in March 2018. Battelle Memorial Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Rice University, and Teledyne Scientific are leading multidisciplinary teams to develop high-resolution, bidirectional brain-machine interfaces for use by able-bodied service members. https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Relief of otherwise intractable neuropsychiatric illnesses such as depression, and improvement of memory formation and recall. Due to the inherent risks of surgery, these technologies have so far been limited to use by volunteers with clinical need. https://www.darpa.mil/program/systems... and https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
https://www.academia.edu/39926195/_Se...
https://www.defenseone.com/technology...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eo548...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/sig...
https://profusa.com/lumee/
https://www.darpa.mil/program/our-res...
#hydrogel #darpa #celeste
Shared from and subscribe to:
diamondisc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrxGa-eD_p5_opYV2Y8ArA
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Its maker, Profusa - https://profusa.com/
String of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
The announcement comes as the United States grappling with COVID-19 - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
Legacy of DARPA investment in neurotechnology - http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/...
An article in our 60th anniversary magazine - https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/s...
Electrical Prescriptions (ElectRx) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/electri...
Work Begins to Support Self-Healing of Body and Mind
ElectRx Has the Nerve to Envision Revolutionary Therapies for Self-Healing - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neural-...
Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Bridging the Bio-Electronic Divide - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Neuro Function, Activity, Structure and Technology (Neuro-FAST) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neuro-f...
Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain’s Neural Orchestra & Begin to Decode the Score - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Advanced CLARITY Method Offers Faster, Better Views of Entire Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-ge...
The N3 program aims to develop a safe, portable neural interface system capable of reading from and writing to multiple points in the brain at once.
Six Paths to the Nonsurgical Future of Brain-Machine Interfaces - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Nonsurgical Neural Interfaces Could Significantly Expand Use of Neurotechnology - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Minimally Invasive “Stentrode” Shows Potential as Neural Interface for Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Atom-width Graphene Sensors Could Provide Unprecedented Insights into Brain Structure and Function - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
New Nerve and Muscle Interfaces Aid Wounded Warrior Amputees - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory (RAM) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
Progress in Quest to Develop a Human Memory Prosthesis - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Targeted Electrical Stimulation of the Brain Shows Promise as a Memory Aid - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory Program Poised to Launch - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory – Replay (RAM Replay) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
DARPA Aims to Accelerate Memory Function for Skill Learning - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
DARPA has awarded funding to six organizations to support the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, first announced in March 2018. Battelle Memorial Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Rice University, and Teledyne Scientific are leading multidisciplinary teams to develop high-resolution, bidirectional brain-machine interfaces for use by able-bodied service members. https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Relief of otherwise intractable neuropsychiatric illnesses such as depression, and improvement of memory formation and recall. Due to the inherent risks of surgery, these technologies have so far been limited to use by volunteers with clinical need. https://www.darpa.mil/program/systems... and https://www.darpa.mil/program/restori...
https://www.academia.edu/39926195/_Se...
https://www.defenseone.com/technology...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eo548...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/sig...
https://profusa.com/lumee/
https://www.darpa.mil/program/our-res...
#hydrogel #darpa #celeste
Shared from and subscribe to:
diamondisc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrxGa-eD_p5_opYV2Y8ArA
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