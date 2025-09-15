BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
51 views • 1 day ago

📱 Protect Your Kids from the Smartphone Trap


By age 8, the average child has already spent one full year of their life in front of a screen. Social media and smartphones aren’t just stealing time—they’re rewiring young brains, damaging growth, and destroying mental health.

Experts say the best things you can do:

⚠️ Delay smartphones and social media as long as possible

⚠️ Encourage team sports and real-life connection

⚠️ Model healthy habits—limit your own phone use in front of kids

⚠️ Share meals together several times a week

Our kids don’t need more screen time—they need presence, discipline, and real human connection.

