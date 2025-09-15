© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📱 Protect Your Kids from the Smartphone Trap
By age 8, the average child has already spent one full year of their life in front of a screen. Social media and smartphones aren’t just stealing time—they’re rewiring young brains, damaging growth, and destroying mental health.
Experts say the best things you can do:
⚠️ Delay smartphones and social media as long as possible
⚠️ Encourage team sports and real-life connection
⚠️ Model healthy habits—limit your own phone use in front of kids
⚠️ Share meals together several times a week
Our kids don’t need more screen time—they need presence, discipline, and real human connection.
