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Doctors call for an immediate stop of 5G and the latest info showed the connection between 5G and the new "vaccines" aka operating systems.
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1483 views • April 18, 2022
On one hand the tech pollutes the environment via high levels of EMFs, on the other hand it generates a signal to the "vaccines", and then the smart matter is triggered into high gear, those liquid magnets that you saw moving almost as having an intelligence of their own. In fact they are microbots programmed to form new pathways and always find a new structure, that is why people always move once they got the "vaccine". There is more to the subject but a general picture is formed.
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