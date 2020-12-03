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LINDA MOULTON HOWE ~ E. T. Experiments & Alien Races On Planet Earth [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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144 views • December 03, 2020
Age Of Truth TV presents a dynamic, eye-opening and intense conversation with investigative reporter, E.T & UFO researcher, author and lecturer, LINDA MOULTON HOWE:
"E.T. Experiments & Alien Races On Planet Earth".
Lucas Alexander is interviewing Linda Moulton Howe for Age Of Truth TV in her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, about her long and fascinating career, as one of the worlds leading top-experts in the field of UFO and Extra-Terrestrial research, and how she began on that controversial path when doing a documentary film in 1979 called "A Strange Harvest".
Since going through "Alice In Wonderland's Mirror", as she calls it, she has worked relentlessly and with a tireless effort, to inform the world about, what she believes, is an alien presence on Planet Earth.
* Who are the alien races on Earth? Where do they come from?
* How are governments of the world, especially the American government, involved with these otherworldly entities?
* The government cover-up of alien existence! Why?
* Are we Human beings (Homo Sapiens) an alien biological experiment made by the alien race, referred to as the EBE´ns?
* What is the truth behind the countless animal mutilations happening all over the world, and the reason why these crimes could not have been done by humans?
* The UFO crash in Roswell in 1947.
* What happens to us when we die? Is reincarnation a recycling soul trap?
These are just some of the mind-blowing and extraordinary topics discussed in this interview with Linda Moulton Howe.
It is a 1 hour 42 minutes in-depth hard-talk table discussion with a true legendary lady in this field.
She has given lectures and speeches all over the world, been a researcher for 40 years, and written a list of books.
The interview was filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 19, 2018.
For more information about Linda Moulton Howe, visit her website EARTHFILES:
http://www.earthfiles.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
"E.T. Experiments & Alien Races On Planet Earth".
Lucas Alexander is interviewing Linda Moulton Howe for Age Of Truth TV in her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, about her long and fascinating career, as one of the worlds leading top-experts in the field of UFO and Extra-Terrestrial research, and how she began on that controversial path when doing a documentary film in 1979 called "A Strange Harvest".
Since going through "Alice In Wonderland's Mirror", as she calls it, she has worked relentlessly and with a tireless effort, to inform the world about, what she believes, is an alien presence on Planet Earth.
* Who are the alien races on Earth? Where do they come from?
* How are governments of the world, especially the American government, involved with these otherworldly entities?
* The government cover-up of alien existence! Why?
* Are we Human beings (Homo Sapiens) an alien biological experiment made by the alien race, referred to as the EBE´ns?
* What is the truth behind the countless animal mutilations happening all over the world, and the reason why these crimes could not have been done by humans?
* The UFO crash in Roswell in 1947.
* What happens to us when we die? Is reincarnation a recycling soul trap?
These are just some of the mind-blowing and extraordinary topics discussed in this interview with Linda Moulton Howe.
It is a 1 hour 42 minutes in-depth hard-talk table discussion with a true legendary lady in this field.
She has given lectures and speeches all over the world, been a researcher for 40 years, and written a list of books.
The interview was filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 19, 2018.
For more information about Linda Moulton Howe, visit her website EARTHFILES:
http://www.earthfiles.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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