© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. ROBERT O. YOUNG ~ The World anno 2020 and Health, Nutrition & Miracle Remedy [Age Of Truth TV]
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • December 02, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
FASCINATING, in-depth, eye-opening and dynamic interview with Dr. ROBERT O. YOUNG on AGE OF TRUTH TV. Interviewed by AOT TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
So many important and interesting topics to discuss about the current world crisis and Dr. Young´s take on what is actually going on, and about his life and work, health treatments and his special Ph remedy, food and nutrition, religions, ideology and in-depth run-through of his infamous court case.
Also check the live-chat from the live-stream of this show on Sunday 30th August 2020.
Biography:
Robert O Young, CPT, MSc. DSc, PhD. is a world-renowned published scientist, microbiologist, nutritionist, certified phlebotomist and naturopathic practitioner.
Over the past three decades he is widely recognized as one of the top research scientists in the world. Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology" to help people balance their life.
Dr. Young has 178 peer-reviewed articles published in noted journals including the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination and the International Journal of Complimentary and Alternative Medicine.
He is also the author of over 75 books and 3000 articles translated in 29 languages, including his best-selling books, Herbal Nutritional Medications, One Sickness, One Disease, One Treatment, Sick and Tired, Back to the House of Health Back to the House of Health 2, The pH Miracle, The pH Miracle revised and updated, The pH Miracle for Weight Loss, The pH Miracle for Diabetes, The pH Miracle for Cancer, Reverse Cancer Now with over 5 million in worldwide book sales Dr. Young is a member of the American Society of Microbiologists, the American Naturopathic Association, an honorary member of the Connecticut Holistic Health Association, the Presidents Council at Brigham Young University, a consultant for InnerLight, Inc., and an advisor to Dean Lawrence Carter at the Martin Luther King Chapel at Morehouse College.
Dr. Young has been honored to speak at several top notch universities and he had been the keynote speaker at medical and health gatherings all over the world and appeared as a guest on many national radio and television shows. Some of his most notable accomplishments include, Discovery of the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells, Discovery of the interstitium and its relationship to the blood pH and chemistry and cancer, Developer of a new theoretical paradigm called the Mycozymian Theory, Pioneer in the research of a biological process called Pleomorphism, Discoverer of the etiology of diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, and many other diseases. Dr. Robert Young has devoted his career to the discovery of the missing pieces necessary to complete the larger picture of health.
Dr. ROBERT O. YOUNG - BOOKS & PH MIRACLE PRODUCTS:
http://www.phmiracleproducts.com
&
http://www.drrobertyoung.com
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30TH. 2020
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM (Noon) PDT (US Western Time)
2 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
FASCINATING, in-depth, eye-opening and dynamic interview with Dr. ROBERT O. YOUNG on AGE OF TRUTH TV. Interviewed by AOT TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
So many important and interesting topics to discuss about the current world crisis and Dr. Young´s take on what is actually going on, and about his life and work, health treatments and his special Ph remedy, food and nutrition, religions, ideology and in-depth run-through of his infamous court case.
Also check the live-chat from the live-stream of this show on Sunday 30th August 2020.
Biography:
Robert O Young, CPT, MSc. DSc, PhD. is a world-renowned published scientist, microbiologist, nutritionist, certified phlebotomist and naturopathic practitioner.
Over the past three decades he is widely recognized as one of the top research scientists in the world. Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology" to help people balance their life.
Dr. Young has 178 peer-reviewed articles published in noted journals including the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination and the International Journal of Complimentary and Alternative Medicine.
He is also the author of over 75 books and 3000 articles translated in 29 languages, including his best-selling books, Herbal Nutritional Medications, One Sickness, One Disease, One Treatment, Sick and Tired, Back to the House of Health Back to the House of Health 2, The pH Miracle, The pH Miracle revised and updated, The pH Miracle for Weight Loss, The pH Miracle for Diabetes, The pH Miracle for Cancer, Reverse Cancer Now with over 5 million in worldwide book sales Dr. Young is a member of the American Society of Microbiologists, the American Naturopathic Association, an honorary member of the Connecticut Holistic Health Association, the Presidents Council at Brigham Young University, a consultant for InnerLight, Inc., and an advisor to Dean Lawrence Carter at the Martin Luther King Chapel at Morehouse College.
Dr. Young has been honored to speak at several top notch universities and he had been the keynote speaker at medical and health gatherings all over the world and appeared as a guest on many national radio and television shows. Some of his most notable accomplishments include, Discovery of the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells, Discovery of the interstitium and its relationship to the blood pH and chemistry and cancer, Developer of a new theoretical paradigm called the Mycozymian Theory, Pioneer in the research of a biological process called Pleomorphism, Discoverer of the etiology of diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, and many other diseases. Dr. Robert Young has devoted his career to the discovery of the missing pieces necessary to complete the larger picture of health.
Dr. ROBERT O. YOUNG - BOOKS & PH MIRACLE PRODUCTS:
http://www.phmiracleproducts.com
&
http://www.drrobertyoung.com
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30TH. 2020
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM (Noon) PDT (US Western Time)
2 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.