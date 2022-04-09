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Gain Of Fiction
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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72 views • April 09, 2022
Gain of Fiction https://truthcomestolight.com/gain-of-fiction/

“The only way that the gain of function/bioweapon narrative makes any sense is if the original Latin definition for the word “virus” is used to explain what is happening in this research. In Latin, “virus” means “liquid poision” and what virologists are doing is simply creating a liquid poison in a lab using cell cultures. What they are not doing is creating “infectious agents of a small size and simple composition that can multiply only in living cells of animals, plants, or bacteria” which is the modern definition for the word according to the Britannica… [….] “What must be realized about the GOF studies and the bioweapon narrative is that these stories are designed to keep people believing in the lies of Germ Theory. This is yet another fear-based tactic utilized by those in power to ensure that the masses are frightened of an invisible enemy that can be unleashed upon the world either accidentally or intentionally at a moments notice.” ~ Mike Stone, Viroliegy
Keywords
virusbioweaponvirologistsgain of functioninvisible enemygerm theory liesgain of fictiongain of function narrativeliquid poisoncell culturesfear based tacticviroliegy
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