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Masks are NOT needed virologist and president of World Doctors Association
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323 views • February 09, 2021
Published on 08 Feb 2021
No mask, no social distancing and absolutely no lockdowns as they do more damage than COVID-19" This according to thousands of doctors and scientists that have signed the petition to let people know the truth of this horrible plandemic.
No mask, no social distancing and absolutely no lockdowns as they do more damage than COVID-19" This according to thousands of doctors and scientists that have signed the petition to let people know the truth of this horrible plandemic.
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