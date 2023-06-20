Create New Account
Natural Law - The Shortest Summary Of Mark Passio's Seminar
This summary attempts to encapsulate 291 slides and over 6 hours of video. It has also been refined for better language and comprehension among those who dispute upon "rights" and "objective morality" while still providing the essential teachings. The slides are provided by Mark Passio and his seminar "Natural Law - The REAL Law Of Attraction And How To Apply It In Your Life." Watch the full seminar: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #naturallaw #naturalmorallaw #markpassio #lawofattraction #lawofmanifestation #lawsofnature #naturallaws #lawofattractionquotes #lawofattractionforsuccess #statism #voluntaryism #morality #seminar #presentation #webinar

