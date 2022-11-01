Elon Musk FIRES NINE more DIRECTORS! RUSSIA bombards Ukraine!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 31, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Elon Musk fired all of the directors making him the sole director of Twitter. We also discuss Instagram ban wave, Biden voting in Delaware, and Russia bombarding Ukraine capital.
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