Tweet Series Day 40 (Oct 26, 2020)

Hello Everybody, this is #MindyKailing. She is a proud Indian actress and was on one of the best shows of all time. India is one of the greatest countries in the world with great culture. It’s too bad someone running for VP would not stand behind that heritage or her Jamaican heritage. If I had Jamaican Heritage, I would be championing it. I have been there, and it is a terrific place where people are kind and want to have a good time. Also the weather is amazing. I would go back in a heartbeat. @KamalaHarris is billed as African American. It is a slap in the face to Indians and Jamaicans everywhere. She has been the toughest on Black criminals. When she ran for President, her polls numbers dropped so fast—I won’t complete the joke. If @JoeBiden wins and does not complete the term then the country would have to follow her leadership. There have been a number of articles written about how she got her start in Politics. I don’t think those are the kind of values we need in the #WhiteHouse, do you?



Note—Post Articles About Kamala Harris



P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. These are my personal thoughts only. As I said, do you really want someone with Kamala’s history to represent Women in the highest ranks? We have time to figure out who we want running in 2024, and actually we have plenty of great and powerful women that can do it if it goes that route. I want the best person for the job regardless of Gender, Race, or Religion. I would like to tell you a story about powerful women if I could. In order to do it, I have to bring someone in the conversation first.





I’m not done, Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @SarahSpain. She works for now Leftist @ESPN. As their ratings continue to plummet, I am hoping that hers do not. Sarah is a Liberal, not a Leftist. There is a huge difference. We have had a few conversations over the years, she listens when she can, and when she does, I listen back, and we have had a good back and forth. I even got her autograph once 😊. Someone who doesn’t care would just shut you out of the conversation, but she doesn’t. She is not only a champion for women’s rights, she is a champion for women’s sports, which is huge. Women need and deserve our respect. I remember listening to her on @ESPN1000 in Chicago, and she shared a story about the women’s locker-room, and she said jokingly that the phone lines blew up. It is basically because of one fact since the beginning of time; Men are Pigs. We need strong women to lean on because without them, we would be lost. Sarah, I was off Twitter when you made a post, and I would like to respond now.





@SarahSpain, the women who work in the @WashingtonNFL are Heroes. What you were proposing they do is #CancelCulture. The women working in the organization are trying to make a change from within. Shaming the men that work there would have a destructive effect. The women there are working their tails off to make positive changes. I would respect them if they did that, or if they sued those men in court. Either of those 2 choices are acceptable. Sarah, I could only imagine that you feel so passionate about this because you have probably been on the receiving end of Harassment. Again, Men are Pigs. I loved hearing the story about changing the name of the Washington American Football team to the Redtails. It is a very Patriotic story. However, I feel the new name should be a name that represents women all across this great country. Did you know that 45% of @NFL Fans are women? They should have a voice as well. I am having writer’s block and cannot think of a name that would fit. Hopefully someone else will. I would like to support it wholeheartedly. #NotDone





I’m not done. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #DanSnyder. He is the owner of the @WashingtonNFL. You disgust me. You represent everything that is wrong about Washington D.C. Your name I see is on a certain ‘list’ (is anyone really shocked?) The Washington Redskins have been terrible since 1999. Any guesses why? They say strong leadership starts at the top. I have worked for two companies that were both lead by women. Both are strong today. I hope I helped to contribute in some small way. The @NFL is the number one most watched sport in America. Is there any wonder why Washington D.C. teams have had a tough time winning? Well, finally the @Capitals, the @Nationals, and the @WashMystics are Champions. They were able to break the spell and get it done. Hopefully the @WashWizards are next. They did have the GOATofBasketball play there for a while, so that’s something. You sir, need to get out of the way, and let someone else take this team to greatness. Please sell the team. #NotDone



Continued.