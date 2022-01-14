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Intercession
cmcsmen
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Intercession

Recently a neighbor of mine passed away. So I informed the family that they now have another family member to interceed their prayers.

This is something a priest said to my family years ago when a relative passed away.

The Scriptural story of the miracle at Cana proves that Jesus has a deep interest in our many and varied activities during the course of our journey to heaven.

Follow the example of the Holy Family.

When Mary asked Jesus to perform his first miracle with producing the wine as a temporal benefit to the groom, it illustrates Our Lady's intercession for us, and how we can pray for her to go to Jesus too.

Jesus taught us how to pray with the Our Father.

This entire prayer is focused on our Heavenly Father. It teaches us to worship, submit, and depend fully on Him for needs of any kind.

And while praying, remember to ask Mary, as well as the Saints and deceased family members, to intercede for you too.

Peace be with you.



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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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