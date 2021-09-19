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Tim Truth presents, “I’ve been LIED TO!”
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59 views • September 19, 2021
Year old conspiracy theory turns out to be true... it was never about the SARS CoV2 (never been isolated in a lab) virus... it was ALWAYS about the experimental “gene altering operating system”. Now Flip flop Fauci and the gang admit to LIFELONG BOOSTERS. Health pass = CONTROL.
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