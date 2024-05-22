GOP Washington State Convention 2024

The backroom deal maker RINOs tried to remove the grassroots favorite from consideration. The delegates were not having it. It was beautiful. This is only a portion of it. She tried three times. The delegates pushed back four times.
In the end the WA State convention endorsed Mr Bird at 73% of over 1800 delegates.
We are done with the uniparty, you all need to push back at your conventions as well.
