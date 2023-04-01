4/6/23 (69)96th Day. Passover Blood of the Lamb. Luke 23:46. 23 46 69 DNA 911

This is certainly something we should pay attention to IMHO! I pray you know the only Way, Truth and Life, Jesus the Christ! No one goes to the Father but by Him! His grace and peace be with you all!





God bless you and keep you all!





Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos





https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos



