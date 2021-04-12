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WARNING: NAZI EXPERIMENTS - DR MIKE YEADON INTERVIEW, ‘YOUR GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU
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29743 views • April 12, 2021
WARNING: NAZI EXPERIMENTS - DR MIKE YEADON INTERVIEW WITH JAMES DELINGPOLE , ‘YOUR GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU IN A WAY THAT COULD LEAD TO YOUR DEATH’ DR. MICHAEL YEADON FORMER VICE PRESIDENT PFIZER FOR 32 YEARS
Dr Yeadon is now in danger of getting "disappeared". His words are true and the truth will set us free but many will perish trying to warn us. Dr Mike Yeadon, former CSO and VP, Allergy and Respiratory Research Head with Pfizer Global R&D and co-Founder of Ziarco Pharma Ltd, talks about his grave concerns about the coronavirus jab.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
Dr Yeadon is now in danger of getting "disappeared". His words are true and the truth will set us free but many will perish trying to warn us. Dr Mike Yeadon, former CSO and VP, Allergy and Respiratory Research Head with Pfizer Global R&D and co-Founder of Ziarco Pharma Ltd, talks about his grave concerns about the coronavirus jab.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
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