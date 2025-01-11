Countering The Scorched Earth Land Grab w/ Traci Derwin

By Alfa Vedic





Scorched Earth warfare is nothing new. Fire has historically been the preferred weapon tocommandeer covetted land. Marauding soldiers with torches on horseback left nothing to the imagination of those witnessing their villages, crops and kinsman succumbing to utter destruction.





Present-day predators, however, orchestrate mayhem behind a cowardly veil of stealth and plausible deniability. This new army merges hi-tech mercenaries and compromised institutions at the local level, while media propagandists provide the cover.





The synchronous anomalies of the ubiquitous fires plaguing Northern California, Canada and now Southern California, as we speak, have sparked a mass awakening to one inescapable conclusion. This is a land grab!





The "land grab" in the Hawaiian islands began in 1898 with the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy without the consent from the native Hawaiian population.





Theannexation was achieved through a joint resolution of Congress, not a formal treaty, rendering it lawfully invalid.





Now "they" want it all!, The transparently weaponized Maui fire of August 8, 2023 and the implementation of "smart growth" redevelopment plans on multiple islands without the consent of island inhabitants, once again leaves nothing to the imagination.





Traci Derwin is a native of Hawaii who had a wake-up call after the Lahaina fires compelling her to take action. She has co-authored Sound the Alarm that walks the reader from the scene of the crime towards a 30,000 foot view of why this fire was allowed to happen, where other copycat fires have happened, and what communities are next. The authors use Maui, Hawai'i to illustrate a larger globalist plan for grabbing land, removing private property, and robbing global citizens of their sovereignty.





Traci conducts regular interviews on her YT channel Brush Junkie with guests that have compiled data and imagespiecing together the Lahaina fires puzzle, while seeking accountability from Maui administrators and law enforcement.





Author & investigator, Shane Buell first learned of the Maui fire from a childhood friend whose

family, the Kamakas are from Lahaina. Shane had a lifelong interest in physics and chemistry, and first suspected the use of directed energy in 2018 upon seeing the aftermath of the Paradise California fire, so after seeing the unusual damage, roadblocks, and resulting land grab on Maui, it lit a fire in him to carry a torch of truth to try and stop it, on Maui and elsewhere.





This not-to-be-missed episode needs to be viewed far and wide. We will highlight the Maui fire as a microcosm of a world-wide attempt to subjugate the entirety of humanity, and If we don't pay attention, wetoo, may lose everything.





Show links:

https://www.youtube.com/@brushjunkie6384