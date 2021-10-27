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Ask Jesus to help you with broken vows
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10 views • October 27, 2021
If you have broken your marriage vows by getting divorced, you are going to want to see this video. A broken marriage vow CAN cost your your salvation if you have not gotten that vow resolved by the Lord Jesus Christ. It is your responsibility to get this situation fixed, as a broken vow carries the death penalty.
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-marriage-and-divorce.html
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-marriage-and-divorce.html
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