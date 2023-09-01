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Why We Need to Break Free From Big Tech Altogether | Interview on Weaponized News
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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6 views • September 01, 2023

While the Constitution is supposed to protect our right to freedom of speech and freedom of the press, our government is working hand-in-hand with Big Tech platforms to take that away. Unfortunately, that vast majority of us are way to reliant upon these tech companies, which gives them ultimate control over our lives.


I recently made an appearance on Weaponized News to discuss my new social media platform I’m building called pickax. This will give each and every one of us an opportunity to finally break free of the grip that Big Tech holds over us. Not only will you have the right to free speech, but you’ll also have freedom of reach (unlike X) and monetization opportunities unlike anything you’ve seen on a social media platform.


Head on over to https://pickax.com and sign up today to be among the first people on the platform once we launch beta in Q1 of 2024.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


Many are concerned about what to do if they are vaxxed or may have been exposed to it through shedding. This heavy metal detox is definitely the place to start. Order today and save $50 when you click on this link: https://jeffdornik.com/purebody.


There’s only one pillow American Patriots rest their head on at night, and that’s MyPillow. Use code FFN for up to 66% off of everything in their store. Click here to order: https://mypillow.com.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Keywords
free speechcurrent eventspoliticsbig techpodcastfirst amendmentweaponized newsfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy