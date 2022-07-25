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THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 73: Two Hell Teachings
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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68 views • July 25, 2022

Lucifer introduced a false doctrine that took root while the Hebrews were in Egypt under the bondage of Pharoah. This hell teaching is the foundational religion of the Antichrist system and its followers have worked tirelessly since the days of King Solomon to usher in their false messiah.

Ezekiel exposed it, but if you do not know about the twisted and insidious teachings of the Talmud and the Kabbalah, you will not understand the seemingly foreign words of the prophet. Most Christians are blissfully ignorant of these hell teachings because the early church leadership did not deem it important.

The United States is systematically being destroyed because the majority of the people in the Biden administration are Jewish and followers of the Kabbalah. Their ancestors ran Israel and Judah into the ground some 2,700 years ago, and unless something dramatic happens, the same thing is in store for America.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1868.pdf

RLJ-1868 -- JULY 10, 2022

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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Keywords
kabbalahtalmudfalse messiahantichrist system
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