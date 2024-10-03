BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine., Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, what is this love for israel?
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
428 views • 7 months ago
Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, what is this love for israel? It's not love it's slavery

https://thepostmillennial.com/firefighter-threatened-with-arrest-in-nc-after-using-own-helicopter-to-rescue-hurricane-victims-as-biden-harris-admin-restricts-private-flights-drones-over-affected-areas    I knew at that point he had no jurisdiction, I was legal in what I was doing, and I was following all FAA guidelines and airspace guidelines. I was on private property."


Jack Poso 🇺🇸

@JackPosobiec

·

Follow

The government doesn’t want you to see what is really going on in North Carolina

FAADroneZone

@FAADroneZone

Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for #Helene. Interfering with emergency response operations will cost you. Check Temporary Flight Restrictions before you fly at https://bit.ly/2NNkeOf. #NorthCarolina #Tennessee #Florida #Georgia


Keywords
nwofemawhistleblowerking trumpdavid goldbergproject zyphrpogoinfluenza attackpower outages and food shortagesdumptrump2024right wing left wing same birdbehead christians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy