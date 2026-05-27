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A Divine Revelation of Angels: the Alien Cover Story 2 Thessalonians 2:9-11 NLT [9] This man will come to do the work of Satan with counterfeit power and signs and miracles. [10] He will use every kind of evil deception to fool those on their way to destruction, because they refuse to love and accept the truth that would save them. [11] So God will cause them to be greatly deceived, and they will believe these lies. #faith #angels