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Tommy Robinson a Ashkenazi Zionist Psyop Agent? [28. jun. 2017]
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192 views • December 24, 2021
And who Funds Tommy Robinson?
Remember the Fucking History and Follow the Fucking Money...
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Note: Interesting site Mr Kevin J J have, check it out...
Tommy Robinson Zionist: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tommy+Robinson+Zionist+&;t=h_&ia=web
Tommy Robinson Ashkenazi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tommy+Robinson+Ashkenazi+&;t=h_&ia=web
Ashkenazi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ashkenazi+&;t=h_&ia=web
Ashkenazi symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ashkenazi+symbolism&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Zionism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=zionism&;t=h_&ia=web
You should know the theme by now: He’s a Zionist. Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson, aka Andrew McMaster and Paul Harris (27 November 1982), is the leading anti-Islamism activist in Britain. He led the English Defense League (EDL), a Christian-Zionist organization, from 2009 to 2013 until he was convinced by the Quilliam think-tank to abandon the group and seek out alternative ways of tackling the Muslim problem. In 2015 he became active in Pegida UK. He now works for The Rebel Media and writes books.
https://spencergate.wordpress.com/2017/07/21/tommy-robinson-%E2%9C%A1%EF%B8%8F/
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Tommy Robinson Zionist agent?
11K views - 4 years ago
11.678 views 28. jun. 2017
Kevin J J - 69 abonnenter
Joined Sep 25, 2007
23,798 views
https://youtu.be/bApls7Owvv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC_IkwvBfTqLXTZJsCayhQ
Who Funds Tommy Robinson?
94 views Jul 22, 2019
Kevin J J - 70 subscribers
https://youtu.be/TaNmrLFzLTs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC_IkwvBfTqLXTZJsCayhQ
Remember the Fucking History and Follow the Fucking Money...
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Note: Interesting site Mr Kevin J J have, check it out...
Tommy Robinson Zionist: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tommy+Robinson+Zionist+&;t=h_&ia=web
Tommy Robinson Ashkenazi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tommy+Robinson+Ashkenazi+&;t=h_&ia=web
Ashkenazi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ashkenazi+&;t=h_&ia=web
Ashkenazi symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ashkenazi+symbolism&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Zionism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=zionism&;t=h_&ia=web
You should know the theme by now: He’s a Zionist. Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson, aka Andrew McMaster and Paul Harris (27 November 1982), is the leading anti-Islamism activist in Britain. He led the English Defense League (EDL), a Christian-Zionist organization, from 2009 to 2013 until he was convinced by the Quilliam think-tank to abandon the group and seek out alternative ways of tackling the Muslim problem. In 2015 he became active in Pegida UK. He now works for The Rebel Media and writes books.
https://spencergate.wordpress.com/2017/07/21/tommy-robinson-%E2%9C%A1%EF%B8%8F/
--
Tommy Robinson Zionist agent?
11K views - 4 years ago
11.678 views 28. jun. 2017
Kevin J J - 69 abonnenter
Joined Sep 25, 2007
23,798 views
https://youtu.be/bApls7Owvv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC_IkwvBfTqLXTZJsCayhQ
Who Funds Tommy Robinson?
94 views Jul 22, 2019
Kevin J J - 70 subscribers
https://youtu.be/TaNmrLFzLTs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC_IkwvBfTqLXTZJsCayhQ
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