Genesis 15: Covenant of Fire - The Faith, The Promise, and Prophecy
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
17 views • 16 hours ago

In this edition of our Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with host David Paxon. David Paxton and JD Williams journey deep into Genesis 15. Including the moment God sealed His eternal covenant with Abram through fire, faith, and prophecy.

From the starry night vision where God promises Abram an heir, to the divine fire passing between the sacrifice, this chapter reveals far more than ancient history. It reveals the unbreakable foundation of God’s promises to Israel and all who walk by faith.

David works to unpack each verse with prophetic insight, connecting Abram’s covenant to the modern struggles and triumphs of Israel, and to every believer’s faith walk today. The smoking furnace and burning torch point directly to Christ’s atonement and the light of God’s faithfulness. While the prophetic promise of land, stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, foreshadows the coming Millennial Kingdom when Christ Himself will rule from Jerusalem.

Listeners will discover how Genesis 15 proves that God’s covenants never fail, even when man falters. This is a message of divine faithfulness, prophetic fulfillment, and unwavering hope in the promises of God.

For more information or to support our International Ministry please visit

https://www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
bible studyprophecyisraelfaithend timesabrahamcovenantold testamentpromisebiblical prophecyisrael prophecymillennial reignabrambiblical teachingdavid paxtonconservative christianchristian radiofire of godgenesis 15revelation radiolast christian radiojd williamscovenant of firecovenant of abrahamfaith and promise
