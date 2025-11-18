© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING CANADA: Cloned Meat Is Now Hidden in Canada’s Food Supply — No Labels. No Warning
⚡️ Our food supply has changed forever.
⚡️ Canada quietly changed the rules — and now cloned beef and dairy can legally hit our shelves with no labels, no warnings, and zero public notice.
👉 Health Canada erased oversight, the CFIA can’t demand disclosure, and Canadians have been left completely in the dark.