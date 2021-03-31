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Book Review of Discourse on Voluntary Servitude
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This episode reviews -
Discourse on Voluntary Servitude
By Étienne de La Boétie (spell) pronounced La Bwaytee
Published posthumously 1577
Download from Online Library of Liberty
http://oll.libertyfund.org/title/kurz-the-discourse-of-voluntary-servitude
Discourse on Voluntary Servitude
By Étienne de La Boétie (spell) pronounced La Bwaytee
Published posthumously 1577
Download from Online Library of Liberty
http://oll.libertyfund.org/title/kurz-the-discourse-of-voluntary-servitude
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