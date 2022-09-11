Sudden Death Cover-Up!

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Independent Christian journalist Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson interviews Tiago Henriques, creator of the Facebook group called "Died Suddenly News" to discuss the exponentially increasing number of sudden deaths of men, women and children around the world and what could possibly be causing it...
See also: The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022