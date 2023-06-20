Create New Account
No Country For Old Conservatives
The New American
Published 16 days ago

This truly is a Post-Constitutional America, and the States sit by and let it happen. Your State should be protecting you from an out of control federal government, but they refuse to follow the republic government system.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 


Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Brian Kennedy: We're Living In A Post-Constitutional America

https://rumble.com/v2usyed-brian-kennedy-were-living-in-a-post-constitutional-america.html

americaconservativescommunist

