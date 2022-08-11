X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[JB] Attempt To Save The Collapsing Economic Narrative Has Failed

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2847a - August 10. 2022
The [CB]/[JB] Attempt To Save The Collapsing Economic Narrative Has Failed
The [CB]/[JB] are trying to convince the public they fixed the fuel and inflation problem. People see through this, this narrative will collapse on them in the next couple of months. The inflation reduction act will increase health costs and destroy the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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