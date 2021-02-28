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Live with Elle (Unplugged feat Rick Boswick n Gil Gilbert)
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Lets get back to business! There are so many things happening and we are all just trying to fight this mess we are stuck in thanks to the corrupted Muppets who took us here.
Today I want to hit the issues but fully welcome people to bring up topics THEY would like to discuss
Special guest Rick Boswick from "Facts vs Feelings"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRIXMpMXWRJHnvQCLvSlG2w
Special guest Gil Gilbert from the VCP
https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
https://globalriskcommunity.com/profiles/blogs/german-official-leaks-ministry-of-interior-report-denouncing?fbclid=IwAR1amI4yWhUOFMh1_Np2qo52QoHYxCkUgNW3WBgvy9JE6DR0XBtRZbZxTv8
Millions of young people depressed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khxTYcnVv_Q
This is Serious, Bill Blair Betrays Canadian Values
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H6nhJc3i00
"We're not going to live in a prison. We're all going to stand up for freedom"
https://www.facebook.com/harley.munro.73/posts/467512101086846
WATCH: Canadian Tire employees assault and 'arrest' maskless shopper
https://thepostmillennial.com/canadian-tire-employee-assaults-arrest-shopper/?utm_source=TPM+general&;utm_campaign=d1e15fc266-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_16_02_36_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-d1e15fc266-222617524
US ATTORNEY GREGORY GLASER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT PROVING VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7P874eHZkLs7/
Today I want to hit the issues but fully welcome people to bring up topics THEY would like to discuss
Special guest Rick Boswick from "Facts vs Feelings"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRIXMpMXWRJHnvQCLvSlG2w
Special guest Gil Gilbert from the VCP
https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
https://globalriskcommunity.com/profiles/blogs/german-official-leaks-ministry-of-interior-report-denouncing?fbclid=IwAR1amI4yWhUOFMh1_Np2qo52QoHYxCkUgNW3WBgvy9JE6DR0XBtRZbZxTv8
Millions of young people depressed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khxTYcnVv_Q
This is Serious, Bill Blair Betrays Canadian Values
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H6nhJc3i00
"We're not going to live in a prison. We're all going to stand up for freedom"
https://www.facebook.com/harley.munro.73/posts/467512101086846
WATCH: Canadian Tire employees assault and 'arrest' maskless shopper
https://thepostmillennial.com/canadian-tire-employee-assaults-arrest-shopper/?utm_source=TPM+general&;utm_campaign=d1e15fc266-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_16_02_36_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-d1e15fc266-222617524
US ATTORNEY GREGORY GLASER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT PROVING VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7P874eHZkLs7/
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