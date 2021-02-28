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Live with Elle (Unplugged feat Rick Boswick n Gil Gilbert)
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Lets get back to business! There are so many things happening and we are all just trying to fight this mess we are stuck in thanks to the corrupted Muppets who took us here.
Today I want to hit the issues but fully welcome people to bring up topics THEY would like to discuss

Special guest Rick Boswick from "Facts vs Feelings"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRIXMpMXWRJHnvQCLvSlG2w

Special guest Gil Gilbert from the VCP
https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/


https://globalriskcommunity.com/profiles/blogs/german-official-leaks-ministry-of-interior-report-denouncing?fbclid=IwAR1amI4yWhUOFMh1_Np2qo52QoHYxCkUgNW3WBgvy9JE6DR0XBtRZbZxTv8


Millions of young people depressed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khxTYcnVv_Q

This is Serious, Bill Blair Betrays Canadian Values
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H6nhJc3i00


"We're not going to live in a prison. We're all going to stand up for freedom"
https://www.facebook.com/harley.munro.73/posts/467512101086846

WATCH: Canadian Tire employees assault and 'arrest' maskless shopper
https://thepostmillennial.com/canadian-tire-employee-assaults-arrest-shopper/?utm_source=TPM+general&;utm_campaign=d1e15fc266-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_16_02_36_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-d1e15fc266-222617524

US ATTORNEY GREGORY GLASER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT PROVING VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7P874eHZkLs7/
Keywords
healthpoliticslaw enforcement
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy