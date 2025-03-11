$149,072 Soap Dispenser Overcharge - DOGE Reported Fraud by Nebraska Delegation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DOGE report reveals Nebraska’s congressional delegation—Fischer, Ricketts, Flood, Bacon, Smith—approved Boeing’s $149,072 soap dispenser overcharge, an 8,000% markup buried in the 2025 NDAA. This fraudulent waste, alongside unused leaflets and idle drones, reflects their oversight failure, leaving taxpayers to bear the cost of unchecked spending.
Access the complete "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," listing all 100 items from 100 to 1, along with a 10-part video series—each part covering 10 items—on this video-sharing platform, or read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald.
#NebraskaFraud #BoeingScandal #DOGEReport #SoapDispenserWaste #TaxpayerBurden