Dr Katherine Horton In Her Lie Admits She Warned Jim Fetzer About Alleged Pedophile Joachim Hagopian

Dr. Katherine Horton received the following email from Victor-Hugo Vaca II, the man she slandered publicly after mistaking him for alleged pedophile, Joachim Hagopian:

Hi Doctor Horton,

Reputation is wealth, therefore, I cordially invite you onto my podcast to save your reputation. I trust you have realized by now that James Fetzer is seen in public as a reputation wrecking ball. You have publicly sullied your hard earned credibility by sharing misinformation and disinformation alongside James Fetzer. You should know that Fetzer's cohort, Carl Herman has publicly challenged me to prove that your false claim that you and I not only met but have appeared on any shows together, so it would behoove you to correct your mistake before Fetzer's cronies metastasize the self inflicted damage you have done to your reputation as a credible source of truth and information.

I will be sharing Carl Herman's public claims about you in an upcoming podcast and so I respectfully invite you onto my show so that we can get to the truth and move on to discussing other topics of greater interest and public service to the community at large.

I did not pick a battle with you, as a matter of fact I'm dismayed, since I once held you in high esteem and so the lies you said about me publicly, which were brought to my attention by our mutual audience, left me questioning your integrity and reliability as a truth teller.

I shared your comments on recent shows I was invited on as a guest and so the topic of your credibility is now in question in the court of public opinion and in the truth teller arena. Let's clear this up, shall we?

The following days are available for you to come on the show as my guest:

July 21,22,23,24,29.

Let me know what day works best for you and I'll set it in my calendar for us to podcast.

Below are links to shows that highlight the mistakes you made publicly in defaming me and my character while claiming falsely to have ever met me or appeared on any show with me in any debate. You may wish to read the comments section so you understand how the audience perceives you now:

Dr Katherine Horton Ruins Her Credibility Spreading Lies For Arrested Jim Fetzer Sandy Hook Promise

Victor-Hugo Vaca II never met Doctor Katherine Horton as she falsely claims in this video clip. No evidence exists that Doctor Katherine Horton and Victor-Hugo Vaca II ever met in person or during any interview.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/QXRFO2YZLb5H/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Dhjw07ghyRzd/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/xAtwlZjLODZ7/

You should also know that Jim Fetzer is claiming to have been arrested for not wearing a seat belt and he is waging a free speech fatwa and censorship crusade against BitChute and Rumble, which are platforms you use, thus jeopardizing your reach and by singing his praises publicly you are now seen as being complicit with his censorship crusade and lies.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/K2IhkGPnX8Zs/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/nWgaCVeCkzrS/