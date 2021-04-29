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Trip to Cold Springs Park, Iowa
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0 view • April 29, 2021
We got out of the city this weekend and headed over to Iowa. I decided to take the opportunity to test some different recording equipment as well. This video includes footage of what we saw as we walked/hiked through Cold Springs Park and down to the East Nishnabotna River edge. The bedrock formations towards the end of the video are my favorite. You can find more about the park here: https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Cass/Park/Cold-Springs-Park.aspx. I'm still struggling with post-production software so the quality editing isn't quite where I want it to be but that's another story.
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