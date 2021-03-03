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A12. MMS Stories: What Chlorine Dioxide HAS and HASN'T done for me in 10 months.
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445 views • March 03, 2021
There are a lot of things that Chlorine Dioxide can do for your health...and there are things that it might not help. Here, I give my summary of my experience. I must also add that I have not caught Covid-19 in 10 months or any other virus simptoms, I have had the begining of about 7 headaches which were cut short with a 6 & 6 drop mms mix, and I have had one stomach 24-hour bug while on a maintenance dose (I didn't know what to take so I took a single 6-drop mix and was feeling better by the next day).
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