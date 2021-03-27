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40-Pound Recurve Bow vs Level IIIa [3A] Kevlar Ballistic Soft Body Armor [AKA “Bulletproof Vest”]
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209 views • March 27, 2021
Today, we’ll test a ForceOne brand Level IIIa [3A] Kevlar ballistic body armor panel [AKA “Bulletproof Vest”] against a 40-Pound Recurve Bow using 125g field points. This particular soft Kevlar body armor is not rated for sharp edged or pointed projectiles, so we wanted to see how this centuries-old bow technology fairs against modern day body armor.
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ATTRIBUTIONS:
Song “Motion Sickness” by Doug Maxwell, Jimmy Fontanez– YouTube Audio Library
Song “Yesterday” by Otis McDonald – YouTube Audio Library
Song “Magical Dirt” by Sir Cubworth – YouTube Audio Library
TAGS:
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FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
ATTRIBUTIONS:
Song “Motion Sickness” by Doug Maxwell, Jimmy Fontanez– YouTube Audio Library
Song “Yesterday” by Otis McDonald – YouTube Audio Library
Song “Magical Dirt” by Sir Cubworth – YouTube Audio Library
TAGS:
iiia body armor vs recurve bow, forceone iiia ballistic vest, forceone body armor, soft body armor vs bow, can a bow and arrow go through bulletproof vest, can a bow and arrow pierce a skull, recurve bow vs body armor, recurve bow vs armor, recurve bow ballistics, hoyt carbonplus limbs, w&w riser, 3a body armor test, level 3a body armor test, 3a body armor vs bow and arrow, 3a body armor vs recurve bow, kevlar body armor test, kevlar body armor vs recurve bow,
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