BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Canada at a turning point? Could prayer truly shape our future? | Leaders Share Deeply
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • Today

"In this powerful show, Faytene is on location in Ottawa with key national leaders who were part of the *inaugural National Day of Prayer*—a historic gathering that brought together believers from across Canada in unity, repentance, and intercession.


Now, as we look ahead to the next one, *July 9–11, 2026*, these leaders share what they witnessed, what God did in that room, and why this moment matters more than ever.


This is more than an event—it’s a call to the pivotal posture of humble and united prayer for our future.


🔥 In this episode, you’ll discover:


Why Canada needs a national, annual day of prayer

The power of unity across denominations and generations

The spiritual significance of repentance and “building an altar” for the nation

What made the 2025 gathering historic—and what’s coming next

Why leaders believe this could impact generations to come


Join the National Day of Prayer in Ottawa | July 9–11, 2026

Learn more & register: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the ""notify"" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the ""like"" or ""love"" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: / @faytenetv

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/faytenetv?fl=pp&fe=sh

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf...

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

📸 Instagram (new): / faytenetv

🎵 TikTok (new): / faytenetv

🐦 Twitter (new): https://x.com/faytenetv


Is Canada at a turning point? 🇨🇦 Leaders share powerful testimonies from the first National Day of Prayer and why July 9–11, 2026 could be a defining moment for our nation. #2chorn7:14 Join in Ottawa → https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca | Support the show → https://www.faytene.tv/donate"

Keywords
canadarevivalnationaldayofprayerprayerworksfaithinactionfaytenetv2chorn714
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
The Event Horizon: Humanity&#8217;s downfall and the hidden war

The Event Horizon: Humanity’s downfall and the hidden war

Ramon Tomey
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy