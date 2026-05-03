Is Canada at a turning point? Could prayer truly shape our future? | Leaders Share Deeply

"In this powerful show, Faytene is on location in Ottawa with key national leaders who were part of the *inaugural National Day of Prayer*—a historic gathering that brought together believers from across Canada in unity, repentance, and intercession.





Now, as we look ahead to the next one, *July 9–11, 2026*, these leaders share what they witnessed, what God did in that room, and why this moment matters more than ever.





This is more than an event—it’s a call to the pivotal posture of humble and united prayer for our future.





🔥 In this episode, you’ll discover:





Why Canada needs a national, annual day of prayer

The power of unity across denominations and generations

The spiritual significance of repentance and “building an altar” for the nation

What made the 2025 gathering historic—and what’s coming next

Why leaders believe this could impact generations to come





Join the National Day of Prayer in Ottawa | July 9–11, 2026

Learn more & register: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca





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Is Canada at a turning point? 🇨🇦 Leaders share powerful testimonies from the first National Day of Prayer and why July 9–11, 2026 could be a defining moment for our nation. #2chorn7:14 Join in Ottawa → https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca | Support the show → https://www.faytene.tv/donate"