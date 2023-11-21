Sergei Lavrov: "We need to relaunch the peace process that will result in the creation of an independent Palestine state in the borders that were approved in 1967"
From the BRIC Summit meeting today
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.