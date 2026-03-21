BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE RAPTURE
MY HIDING PLACE
MY HIDING PLACE
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 days ago

Written and published by Lucia on March 21/2026


Written transcript to follow.


Ezekiel 11:17-21 17 “Therefore say: ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: I will gather you from the nations and bring you back from the countries where you have been scattered, and I will give you back the land of Israel again.’

18 “They will return to it and remove all its vile images and detestable idols. 19 I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh. 20 Then they will follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws. They will be my people, and I will be their God. 21 But as for those whose hearts are devoted to their vile images and detestable idols, I will bring down on their own heads what they have done, declares the Sovereign Lord.”


Links to videos mentioned in this study:

WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1exgCM3Dnc

THE REGATHERING OF TRUE ISRAEL, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDCguCdX99Y

THE MOST AMAZING LOVESTORY EVER TOLD, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBB2s5CyOG0

ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIE EVER TOLD/THE BATTLE OF GOG AND MAGOG, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te9SntmCX9g

----------------------

LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

-----------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.


Keywords
prophecyraptureend timesapocalypserevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Coco Somers
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
&#8220;The Truth About Pet Cancer&#8221; on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet&#8217;s immune system

“The Truth About Pet Cancer” on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet’s immune system

Jacob Thomas
The incomparable herb: Holy Basil&#8217;s ancient roots meet modern science

The incomparable herb: Holy Basil’s ancient roots meet modern science

Willow Tohi
The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy