THE RAPTURE

Written and published by Lucia on March 21/2026





Written transcript to follow.





Ezekiel 11:17-21 17 “Therefore say: ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: I will gather you from the nations and bring you back from the countries where you have been scattered, and I will give you back the land of Israel again.’

18 “They will return to it and remove all its vile images and detestable idols. 19 I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh. 20 Then they will follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws. They will be my people, and I will be their God. 21 But as for those whose hearts are devoted to their vile images and detestable idols, I will bring down on their own heads what they have done, declares the Sovereign Lord.”





Links to videos mentioned in this study:

WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1exgCM3Dnc

THE REGATHERING OF TRUE ISRAEL, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDCguCdX99Y

THE MOST AMAZING LOVESTORY EVER TOLD, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBB2s5CyOG0

ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIE EVER TOLD/THE BATTLE OF GOG AND MAGOG, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te9SntmCX9g

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LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

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If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.



