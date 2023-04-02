https://gettr.com/post/p2d8cel1a21
3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: The New Federal Stale of China stays outside of American politics, and we want to work with all political parties to take down the CCP.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin ALan采访：新中国联邦不参与美国政治，我们希望和所有党派合作共同灭共
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
