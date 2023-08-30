Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
📚 Religion's Influence: Shaping Values & Culture ⛪️🎨
Finding Genius Podcast
🙏 curious and want to know about how Religion play a part in Shaping Values and Culture. Let’s explore with Daniel L. Dreisbach, a professor at the American University School of Public Affairs. 📚🎨

🎙️ bit.ly/44OdDHV

🔍 Religion was a significant factor, shaping values and education.

📖 Literacy & Faith: Many learned to read with the King James Bible, deeply embedding it in the culture.

🎨 Cultural Expression: It influenced language, education, arts, and more.

🎙️ Explore the profound impact of religion on America's history. Link in bio/description. 🌟📚

