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ChiCom Backed Dems Demand Control of Nukes
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271 views • February 26, 2021
Pelosi, who in January asked the military to take the nuclear codes from President Trump and give them to her, has now instructed her minions to demand Biden hand over the codes to a panel of Democrats.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60382de05d2c161c2bf742ac
https://banned.video/watch?id=60382de05d2c161c2bf742ac
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