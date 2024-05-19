Illegal Border Crossers Attempt to Breach US Military Base Todd Bensman says two Jordanian border crossers (one of them on the terrorist watch list) tried to force their way into the Quantico Marine Corps Base on May 3.
Bensman says mainstream media has deliberately shut this story down, knowing it would severely hurt Biden’s chances in November.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.