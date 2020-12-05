© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enrolling as a Student + Taking on As Much Debt as I Can -- Government Will Wipe it ALL Away
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • December 05, 2020
People are exercising game theory perfectly, betting that the government under Joe Biden, will enact Elizabeth Warren's plan to wipe away student debt, by taking on as much debt as they possibly can. Government changes the incentives and people behave accordingly, and And usually for the worse for society and individual self-reliance.
#studentdebt #selfreliance #gametheory
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#studentdebt #selfreliance #gametheory
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.