Birthrate Catastrophy in Sweden and Germany (and others) for 2022

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Just like what the Deagal Report was telling us in 2017. A 90% population reduction for White inhabited nations by 2025. Europe, USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand and a few other White countries. We know who is orchestrating this. It's those who think they "were chosen by god" to rule the entire world. And they call everyone else "goyim".