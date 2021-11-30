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Collapse Of The Government Narrative, Medical profession are losing control of their own people.
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110 views • November 30, 2021
Collapse Of The Government Narrative, Medical profession are losing control of their own people
https://rumble.com/vq0m4b-collapse-of-the-government-narrative-medical-profession-are-losing-control-.html
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
The medical profession are losing control of their own people. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (ncsbn.org) Calling itself 'The world leader in nursing regulatory knowledge' have produced a Policy Statement: The Dissemination of Non-scientific and Misleading COVID-19 Information by Nurses. They don't want people to know what is going on in the health profession, clearly aimed at debunking whistleblowers who speak truthfully about the irregularities they witness.
Sources:
*************
Policy Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CBlWaV
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq0m4b-collapse-of-the-government-narrative-medical-profession-are-losing-control-.html
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
The medical profession are losing control of their own people. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (ncsbn.org) Calling itself 'The world leader in nursing regulatory knowledge' have produced a Policy Statement: The Dissemination of Non-scientific and Misleading COVID-19 Information by Nurses. They don't want people to know what is going on in the health profession, clearly aimed at debunking whistleblowers who speak truthfully about the irregularities they witness.
Sources:
*************
Policy Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CBlWaV
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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