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Ohio Republican Party Committee Member Exposes Grave Irregularities & Coverup
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0 view • March 04, 2022
Mark Bainbridge is a CPA, business advisor, and member of the Central Committee of the Republican Party of Ohio. When he and other members attempted to conduct an audit of the Central Committee’s books, they found serious irregularities — both procedural and financial — and an apparent coverup by the treasurer and chairman.
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