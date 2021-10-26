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TvNI - BONUS! Putin puts down America'"WOKE" Anti-culture. Scott Bennett expounds! Outstanding!
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71 views • October 26, 2021
Putin's pointed analysis of U.S.' WOKE Joke is augmented by Scott Bennett's perspectives on Putin's speech.
Not to be missed!. This sums up today's mixed-up American society.
Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct 24. BONUS Special.
Watch and Get inspired, again.
Not to be missed!. This sums up today's mixed-up American society.
Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct 24. BONUS Special.
Watch and Get inspired, again.
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