© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mayor Bloomberg Presidential Run
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 01, 2019
This is an intuitive look at the recent announcement by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg of his run for President of the United States.
What is his motivation for running? Will he be successful in being the Democrat Party Nominee?
As with all my videos, this reading is my personal views and opinions based on what I see in the cards.
What is his motivation for running? Will he be successful in being the Democrat Party Nominee?
As with all my videos, this reading is my personal views and opinions based on what I see in the cards.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.