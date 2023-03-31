Store Bought Bread Leads To Disease

If you have a desire to get healthy the cure is simply to change your diet from processed foods to home cooked foods! This video looks at a popular bread in the grocery, the bad ingredients in them and the diseases those ingredients develop.
Learn to make bread at home to protect you and your family from these toxic chemicals that are making people sick!
Sourdough round loaf
