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WHO IS CATTLE DECAPITATION? ONE DAY CLOSER TO THE END OF THE WORLD REVIEW
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64 views • September 07, 2019
Cattle Decapitation have returned with a mega sick epic banger, “One Day Closer To The End Of The World” from their upcoming album, “Death Atlas”. Pre-order that sexy noise disk here: http://www.cattledecapitation.com
This was a strange day for me, not having any UFO or conspiracy things to talk about. So I might start doing more music/ band related content to fill the voids of conspiracy emptiness.
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
This was a strange day for me, not having any UFO or conspiracy things to talk about. So I might start doing more music/ band related content to fill the voids of conspiracy emptiness.
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
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